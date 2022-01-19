

Fashion icon and former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley has passed away at the age of 73.

The sad news was confirmed by Talley's literary agent David Vigliano, as reported by USA Today.

No other details about his death have been shared as of writing.

Talley started working for Vogue in 1983, and went on to serve as the magazine's creative director and editor-at-large.

He wrote two memoirs, sat as a judge in four seasons of "America's Next Top Model," and was featured in the documentary "The Gospel According to André."