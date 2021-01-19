What gifts did Donald Trump present to other world leaders?

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in a video message released via Twitter in Washington, US January 13, 2021. The White House via Twitter/Handout via Reuters

It’s customary for world leaders to bring gifts for their counterparts when they go on official visits, and in this tradition, Donald Trump is no exception to the official rule. He’s been known to have eclectic yet expensive taste in gifts, once dishing out découpage trays featuring paintings of his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate to Caribbean and South American leaders each valued at US$550 a pop.



Here are some of the most impressive gifts the outgoing US leader has given to other political figures over the years.



The United Kingdom

To Queen Elizabeth: a US$4,000 silver brooch

Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth and other British royals. Photo: @dougmillsnyt/Twitter

While in the UK, Trump gave the queen a Tiffany & Co. silver and silk brooch worth over US$4,000. But it wasn‘t just about impressing the monarch with a flashy item. The embellished pin was in the shape of a poppy, the flower the British wear in remembrance of the First World War. Trump’s present was handed over inside a custom White House wooden jewellery box that was lined in leather.

To Prime Minister Theresa May: a US$2,700 book set

To the then-British prime minister, Trump and his wife Melania gifted a limited edition book set of The Expedition of Lewis and Clark, estimated to be worth around US$2,700. Trump also gave her a framed picture of Abraham Lincoln at his second inauguration in 1865. In the image, Lincoln holds the same bible Trump used for his swearing in on inauguration day in 2017.



China

To President Xi Jinping: a US$2,900 tea set

Donald Trump, China’s president Xi Jinping and their family members. Photo: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Trump also referenced local traditions and culture when picking out a gift for China’s leader, choosing a custom pewter tea set worth US$2,900.

Japan

To Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: a US$2,000 boxing glove and US$2,500 photos

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump. Photo: @realdonaldtrump/Instagram





Apparently picking up on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s love of sports and celebrity, Trump gave the Japanese leader a boxing glove signed by Million Dollar Baby director Clint Eastwood, valued at around US$2,000, as well as signed framed photos of American golf legends Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, collectively worth US$2,500.

Trump also gifted Abe a stay at his Mar-a-Lago golf club – which was deemed unethical, even though Trump claimed he paid out of his own pocket.



To Emperor Naruhito: a viola and photo, valued at US$3,800

Trump gave Emperor Naruhito a historical viola and a framed photo of “the Dean of American composers”, Aaron Copland. The items are worth around US$3,800.



Pakistan

To Prime Minister Imran Khan: a custom cricket bat and US$1,650 photo

Trump didn’t have to do too much thinking for this former professional cricketer. He gifted Khan a personalised cricket bat and a US$1,650 framed picture of former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower attending one of his matches.



Hungary

To Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: a DC United jersey

Donald Trump and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Photo: @realdonaldtrump/Instagram

Considering that his son Barron Trump is a big football fan, the American leader may have had some help picking out his gift for Hungary’s leader. Orbán was given a DC United jersey signed by his fellow countryman Zoltán Stieber, who was on the soccer team at the time (2017 to 2019).