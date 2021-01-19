WATCH: Mimiyuuuh gets 'lucky' hair color to welcome 2021

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh is welcoming the year with a new look.

The vlogger and influencer now sports pink hair as he acknowledges the color that has brought him "luck" in his career over the years.

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame for his "Dalagang Pilipina" video challenge, where he happened to wear pink.

He also wore a pink shirt for his other viral challenge, "It Really Hurts," and has been known for his pink plastic cabinet in his vlogs.

"I'm deciding between lilac and bright pink. Pero sabi po ng editor ko... and most of the people na tinanungan ko, pink daw po ako," he said.

"Kung napansin niyo po, noong aking 'Dalagang Pilipina' na viral video, naka-pink po ako doon. Tapos noong 'It Really Hurts' na video, naka-pink din po ako na shirt doon," he said.

"I just think that pink is a lucky color for me," added Mimiyuuuh.

Mimiyuuuh admitted that he previously had a bad experience with hair color, but said that he is pushing through anyway because "I just want something new in my life."

"Noong 2020 po I just realized na hindi natin alam 'yung mangyayari bukas so might as well do the things that will make you happy," he said.

Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the rise of Mimiyuuuh, who was able to achieve one milestone after another in 2020.

He was able to buy a new home for his family, release a song, and score collaborations with fellow stars Ivana Alawi and Bea Alonzo, among others.

