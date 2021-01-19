Miss Universe PH to release 'something special' soon, says creative director

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines is set to release "something special" soon.

The organization's creative director, Jonas Gaffud, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Watch out for something 'special' from Miss Universe Philippines," he said, sharing a photo of him in a studio.

He did not give further details.

Earlier, Gaffud posted photos of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Top 5 wearing suits, minus titleholder Rabiya Mateo.

He said the first photo shoot of first runner-up Bella Ysmael, second runner-up Michele Gumabao, third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson is their first for 2021.

"Projects coming soon," Gaffud said.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization, led by former beauty queen Shamcey Supsup, held its inaugural pageant in Baguio last October.

This marked the end of an era as Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. let go of the Miss Universe franchise in the Philippines after more than 50 years.

Related video: