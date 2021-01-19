Food shorts: New Cajun rings, all-you-can eat chicken, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FOODPANDA ANNOUNCES 2021 OFFERINGS

Handout

To start the year, Foodpanda launched three new promos for lunch, merienda, and dinner.

Users of the food delivery app can get an P80 discount from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. using the code "LUNCHDEAL" for a minimum order value of P399; a P50 discount from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. using the code "MERIENDEAL" for a minimum order of P250; and P100 off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. using the code "DINNERDEAL" for a minimum order of P499.

In celebration of Sinulog, Foodpanda is also offering discounts of up to 20% and up on over a hundred restaurants and food establishments in Cebu.

New users can use the code "PINKSINULOG" to get P50 off on their first three orders with a minimum value of P149 until January 31.

MAX'S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PROMO IS BACK

Handout

The all-you-can-eat promo of Max's Restaurant is back for a limited time this month.

The deal kicked off last January 15 to 17 at all Max's Restaurant branches nationwide, with the next rounds set on January 22-24 and January 29-31.

Max's Restaurant has added more favorites to choose from for its all-you-can-eat promo this year. Aside from fried chicken, customers can also enjoy spicy tofu, chicken sisig, and chicken lumpiang shanghai with all the steamed rice they want.

Rates are at P499 per head, with more details available on the Max's Restaurant Facebook page.

MAX'S GROUP LAUNCHES COMMUNITY PARTNER PROGRAM

Handout

Max's Group Inc. has launched a community partner program to help unlock the entrepreneurial spirit of Filipinos and bring the company's favorites to more neighborhoods.

The Max's Group Community Partner Program gives Filipinos the opportunity to earn extra income by selling ready-to-cook items from Max's Restaurant, Pancake House, Dencio's, Teriyaki Boy, and Sizzlin' Steak, as well as Jamba Juice's ready-to-blend smoothies within their own neighborhoods and communities.

With a one-time fee of P10,000 inclusive of a P5,000 starter package, partners are given the headstart they need to properly set up their reseller business as a community partner of the Max's Group.

Partners will also receive a product catalogue and undergo coaching checkpoints every six months to equip them with the necessary skillset to flourish in the program.

Interested applicants may join the Max's Group Community Partner Program by signing-up at tinyurl.com/MGICPPApply. After this, the Max's Group Community Partner team will send an e-mail with payment procedures and an agreement form.

Once an applicant has been approved as a partner, a community partner tool kit will be provided.

LUIS MANZANO IS NEW ENDORSER OF CRISPY FRY

Handout

Crispy Fry recently introduced its newest brand endorser, host Luis Manzano.

The breading mix brand has an extensive list of variants available on the market. This includes the Crispy Fry Breading Mix, which comes in Original, Garlic, and Spicy.

Crispy Fry also has a variant with Gravy Mix and another with Japanese bread crumbs, seasonings, and spices.

Meanwhile, the new Crispy Fry Fish Breading Mix helps reduce oil spills while cooking so families can enjoy fried fish without the hassle.

POPEYES PH INTRODUCES CAJUN RINGS

Handout

After launching the US Spicy Chicken Sandwich in the Philippines, Popeyes has introduced another trending food item in its menu.

Called Cajun Rings, the crispy fried breaded onion rings have a hint of Cajun spice and can be enjoyed either a la carte or as a side to Popeyes' chicken, chicken tenders, and burgers.

These are available at Popeyes' branches at Arcovia City, Alabang Town Center, NU Mall of Asia, SM San Lazaro, SM Manila, Kroma Tower, SM Southmall, Ali Mall, Eastwood, Robinsons Place Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Place Manila, Eton Centris, and SM Mall of Asia.

The Cajun Rings can also be ordered for delivery or pickup at Central Delivery PH and GrabFood.

SELENA GOMEZ SPOTTED USING DATU PUTI

Handout

American singer and actress Selena Gomez was recently seen making adobo in a trailer for the latest season of her cooking show, "Selena + Chef."

With the help of celebrity chef Jordan Andino, Gomez prepared adobo in her kitchen using the Filipino vinegar brand Datu Puti.

Datu Puti is made by the homegrown condiment giant NutriAsia, which also offers other pantry essentials in supermarkets and groceries.

YELLOW CAB INTRODUCES THIN CRUST PIZZAS

Handout

Yellow Cab rings in the new yerar with its newest New York-style Thin Crust Pizza. Light and chewy in the middle, and crispier on the edges, this latest product format offers a new way of enjoying Yellow Cab’s pizzas.

Starting at P249 for dine-in, the Thin Crust is available on all 9-inch, 12-inch, and 15-inch Classic and Signature flavors: Pepperoni, Hawaiian, BBQ Chicken, Garden Special, Manhattan Meatlovers, Roasted Garlic and Shrimp, #4 Cheese, and Patty Melt.

They are now available in all Yellow Cab stores nationwide for dine-in, curbside pick-up, take-out, and delivery. This is also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.