Catriona Gray shows 'Universal Power' keepsake tiara in TikTok debut

MANILA -- Catriona Gray has finally received her "Universal Power" keepsake tiara from the Miss Universe Organization and the jewelry company Mouawad.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder can be seen wearing the tiara in her TikTok debut.

She reposted the clip on her Instagram page as she thanked the Miss Universe Organization and Mouawad for "such a special gift."



Gray's other video on TikTok gave a closer look at her tiara, which is stored in a black and gold box.

The "Universal Power" keepsake tiara is given to former Miss Universe titleholders as they are unable to keep their original crowns.

Gray's other predecessors -- Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere -- have already received their respective headpieces.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, meanwhile, has yet to be spotted wearing her "Universal Power" tiara.

In one of her Instagram posts, she replied to a fan who asked about the keepsake, saying it is already with her sister in the United Kingdom.

"Pinadala sa UK... At wala ako doon. 'Di muna kami babalik sa UK dahil sa current situation. My sister is keeping it safe until I return to the UK," said Wurtzbach, who is on a vacation in Maldives with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

