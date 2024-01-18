Tondo celebrates feast of Sto. Niño through cultural performances

MANILA – Tondo district in the city of Manila on Thursday held a cultural night, called “Hiraya,” as part of the religious celebration of the feast of the Santo Niño de Tondo.

The event showcased colorful and lively street dance performances from several groups of Tondo residents.

WATCH: Tondo, Manila holds cultural night, called Hiraya, as part of the celebration of the Feast of Santo Niño de Tondo. pic.twitter.com/UhGifYW19e — Michael Joe Delizo (@michael_delizo) January 18, 2024

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the cultural night aims to strengthen the Catholic faith in the community through the arts.

“Ang pagtatanghal na ito…[ay] naglalayong imulat ang mga tao sa makulay at makasaysayang paglalakbay dito ng Santo Niño de Tondo sa pamamagitan ng iba’t ibang larangan ng sining,” Lacuna said in her speech.

Rev. Msgr. Geronimo “Jerome” Reyes, rector and parish priest of Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Santo Niño, said the festivity was a message of hope and faith to the Santo Niño.

“Ang salitang ‘Hiraya’ ay tunay na malalim na salitang Tagalog na ang ibig sabihin ay…pag-asa na merong pananampalataya na ang iyong inaasahan ay matutupad,” Reyes said.

“Sa gabing ito, tayo ay nagpapahayag hindi lamang ng pag-asa, kundi ng ating pananampalataya sa Santo Niño dahil alam natin na hindi tayo pababayaan ng Diyos ano man ang ating pinagdadaanan sa buhay,” he added.

The feast day of Santo Niño in Tondo is being celebrated during the third Sunday of January.

Santo Niño is a Spanish Catholic title of the Child Jesus, associated with the widely venerated image of the Christ Child.