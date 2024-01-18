Home  >  Life

A Waray translation of 'The Little Prince' to hit shelves next month

Posted at Jan 18 2024 03:18 PM

Photo from Savage Mind
MANILA — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince" now has a Waray translation — "An Ditoy nga Prinsipe" — and will hit shelves next month.

Writer Jerry Gracio produced the Waray translation, which will be launched by Naga-based publisher Savage Mind on February 14.

Rustom Pujado created the book's design, with papercuts by Maryanne Mendoza Gacer, according to Savage Mind.

It is available for pre-order for P365, excluding shipping costs. The regular launching price is P450.

 

"The Little Prince" is one of the world's most translated books. It has been translated into more than 500 languages and dialects. 

Its original English translation was produced by Katherine Woods in 1943.

