Search is on for Miss Philippines Earth 2024

The reigning Miss Philippine Earth queens led by Yllana Aduana (center), who won the Miss Earth Air crown last year. Instagram/Miss Philippines Earth

MANILA -- The search is on for the next batch of Miss Philippines Earth titleholders.

On Wednesday, organizers said aspiring beauty queens may now apply online, directing them to a link to the application form for this year's pageant.

The form also included a list of qualifications:

- Filipina

- 18 to 26 years old

- At least a high school graduate and of good moral standing

- With outstanding looks and personality

- Never been married, single, never given birth

- At least 5 feet and 4 inches in height

- With above-average communication skills, and knowledge on and concern for the environment

Yllana Aduana of Laguna led the winners of last year's Miss Philippines Earth pageant.

She went on to be crowned Miss Earth Air 2023, with Drita Ziri of Albania getting the Miss Earth title.