The SLBS display at Samsung Experience Store in SM Megamall. Photo courtesy of Samsung Philippines

Here's some five-star news that will have Filipino STAYs excited: Samsung Philippines has launched SLBS Studio's collection of phone accessories in collaboration with K-pop boy group Stray Kids.

In a press release, Samsung said the mobile fashion brand's collection is available at its experience store at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong.

Among the available merchandise are the Stray Kids edition of the Galaxy Z Flip5 phone (P80,990), which includes "specially designed flipsuit cases" in its collection, and the Galaxy Watch6 (P24,990).

Galaxy Z Flip5 Stray Kids Edition. Photo courtesy of Samsung Philippines Stray Kids Special Edition For Galaxy Watch6. Photo courtesy of Samsung Philippines Galaxy Buds2 Pro SKZOO Edition. Photo courtesy of Samsung Philippines

Fans can also purchase the Stray Kids edition of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro (P19,390), which includes "metallic bud covers" inspired by the group's light stick and comes with a postcard.

There are also accessories such as cases, key rings and cards that take their designs from SKZOO, the group's animal-themed cartoon characters.

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 Stray Kids and SKZoo cases. Photo courtesy of Samsung Philippines

Purchasing the Stray Kids edition of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy6 Watch6 gives fans a free photocard set while buying any other accessory worth P2,000 lets them take home a random photocard, Samsung said.

The eight-piece act consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. previously visited the country in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

