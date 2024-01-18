Kylie Verzosa promotes body positivity with shapewear business

MANILA — Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa has announced the opening of her latest venture — a business centered around shapewear.

Verzosa, who has always been an advocate for self-love and body positivity, said her decision to venture into this industry was inspired by her personal journey of overcoming body image struggles.

The beauty queen revealed that she also experienced being out of shape and struggling to embrace her body.

“After the pageant, I gained a lot of weight. I was not my healthiest so during the pandemic. I wanted to change my lifestyle a bit," Verzosa said.

"Pangarap ko talaga magkaroon ng sariling business. Graduate ako ng business management, and I have been in the showbiz for the past years but this is really one of my passions. We ventured out sa shapewear dahil feeling namin there’s a need for it dito sa Philippine market," she added.

Despite the overwhelming support she receives from her fans, Verzosa also has her fair share of criticism on social media.

However, she remains unfazed and stands firm in her belief that true beauty comes from within.

She expressed that she is healthier than ever, engaging in activities like pilates and following a pescatarian diet for four years now, which have contributed to her overall well-being.

Pescatarians would only eat seafood and would veer away from dairy products, eggs and other animal products: “I really take good care of myself inaalagaan ko talaga 'yung katawan ko. I'm on a pescatarian diet, I work out regularly, I gym, I lift weight, I pilates, ice bath recently, I stay away from carb, sugar, so I really take good care of myself naman. I just wanna encourage body positivity, I know I can only represent myself as a woman,” she said,

Mewnhile, Verzosa announced that she has a movie with Kapamilya actor Paolo Avelino.

“I have a movie coming out with Paolo Avelino this coming Feb. or March. I cannot disclose yet. This is the first time I worked with him. I love working with him, he’s very quiet. We’ve known each other since a few years back but I always wanted to work with him. He’s very professional and good actor.”

— from a report by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

