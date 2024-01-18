Francis Libiran dazzles at 2024 Harbin Fashion Week

Renowned Filipino fashion designer Francis Libiran was the lone Philippine representative at the prestigious 2024 Harbin Fashion Week held in the historic West Red Square in Harbin, China.

Libiran had the honor of concluding the fashion week with his much-anticipated Phoenix collection, delivering a finale that captivated the audience with its grandeur and artistry.

The collection, first unveiled during Sterling, the 25th-anniversary celebration of Libiran's illustrious career in November 2023, features an array of wearable art pieces that embrace a palette of silver, black, gold, and red.

Marking his fourth appearance at the Harbin Fashion Week, Libiran's participation as the exclusive Philippine brand, highlights the country's creative talent on the international stage.

His previous participation in the event in 2017, 2018, and 2019 have contributed to bolstering his reputation as a global fashion icon.

The event featured 40 other fashion brands from around the world, each showcasing their unique designs and collections.