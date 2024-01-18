Deals of the week: January 18-22, 2024

New offers from McDonald's (left) and Oh My Greek. Handout, Facebook/Visum Ventures

Here are some shopping and dining deals that you don't want to miss.

CHOWKING

Chowking is ringing in 2024 with the Lucky Siopao Mix and Max promo starting at P88.

Customers can create a merienda combo of Chunky Asado Siopao with their choice of SuperSangkap Halo-Halo, 4-pc Siomai, Chao Fan, Wonton Mami, or Pancit Canton. There is also the option of adding P10 for a regular drink.

The Lucky Siopao Mix and Match Promo is available from Monday to Friday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. via dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery. The deal runs until April 30.

CIGNAL PLAY

Cignal Play, the live TV channels app of Cignal TV, has launched a promo where Premium and Premium Plus subscribers can get a chance to win tickets to Park Hyungsik's fan meet.

The event, dubbed "SIKcret Time in Manila," will be held at 7 p.m. on February 17 at the Araneta Coliseum.

To qualify for the raffle, Cignal Play registered and new users are required to sign up for an active Premium (P149/month) or Premium Plus (P399/month) subscription until February 5 on the all-new version of the app or via the Cignal Play website.

Once subscribed, they will get the chance to win either a pair of platinum or gold tickets to the event. A total of 50 platinum and 25 gold winners will be chosen via raffle, with Premium 149 subscribers getting 1 raffle entry and 2 raffle entries for Premium Plus 399 subscribers.

Winners shall receive the full fan premium benefits to the event such as free poster, photocards, postcard with note, and a chance to see the Park Hyungsik up close during the hi and bye session.

EMIRATES

Those who book Emirates flights to Dubai or add a stopover there of 8 hours or more can enjoy free tickets to two of the city's biggest attractions -- the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure.

The offer is valid for tickets bought between January 12 and February 1, for travel between January 15 and March 31. It is available in all cabins and bookings made on emirates.com, Emirates call center, Emirates ticketing office, or via travel agents, and can be redeemed at least 96 hours before travel.

MCDONALD'S

For a limited time, McDonald's is offering the Spicy McWings and the PeaChee Fruit Fuzz.

The crunchy Spicy McWings offer a new take on a beloved classic, while the PeaChee Fruit Fizz is an ice-cold beverage that combines the bubbly tang of Spirte with peach and lychee flavors.

Until January 18, customers can get a free upgrade of the PeaChee Fruit Fizz with any medium meal that come with fries and drink.

OH MY GREEK

Take your merienda a notch higher with Oh My Greek's snack bundles at P199 each.

Bundle 1 includes the Spanakopita with two pieces Loukoumades and iced tea, while Bundle 2 has Pastitsio with two pieces Loukoumades and iced tea. The promo is valid until February 29 on all Oh My Greek stores.

SHAKEY'S

Shakey's lets customers mix and match their Bunch of Lunch meals for P229.

They can choose between 1-piece Classic, Spicy Chicken, or 3 pieces chicken tenders; mojos or rice; Skilletti or Carbonara Supreme; and 2 slices of Pepperoni or Hawaiian Delight hand-tossed pizza.

Bunch of Lunch is available every Monday to Thursday until March 11 in all Shakey's stores except in Boracay, Palawan, Zamboanga, MCIA, and NAIA.

SUNLIGHT AIR

Sunlight Air is holding a seat sale until this Thursday, January 18, for travel until June 30, 2024.

One-way base fares start at P788 for Naga (from Manila), P1,088 for Coron (from Clark), P1,288 for Camiguin (from Manila), among others.

A total of 1,470 seats are included in the promo.