Britain's Charles, Kate postpone appearances over health woes

LONDON, United Kingdom -- British head of state King Charles III has been treated for an enlarged prostate and will undergo a procedure in hospital next week, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The rare announcement about the monarch's health comes after Kensington Palace said his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, had undergone successful abdominal surgery.

Catherine, often known as Kate, is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months' recuperation after the operation, which palace officials said was non-cancerous, without specifying further.

Charles, 75, became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 after spending most of his life as her heir.

He is head of state of 14 other countries outside the United Kingdom, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and is head of the 56-member Commonwealth, which comprises 2.4 billion people.

He is also Supreme Governor of the Church of England, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican communion.

Charles has thrown himself into the role, despite reaching a phase of life when most men of his age have retired. His last public appearance was with other senior royals at a Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," a palace statement read.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Benign prostate enlargement is common in men aged over 50 and is not normally considered a serious threat to health or an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

If the prostate gland is enlarged, it can put pressure on the bladder and urethra, affecting urination.

Causes of prostate enlargement are unknown but are thought to be linked to hormonal changes with age, according to the UK's state-run National Health Service.

The announcement came some 90 minutes after the health bulletin about Catherine, who is married to Charles's eldest son and heir, Prince William.

Her office at Kensington Palace said she was admitted to a private clinic in central London on Tuesday.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement read.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (on March 31)."

The princess is one of the most popular -- and photographed -- members of the royal family.

In the latest polling she was third most-popular living royal with a 63 percent public approval rating, behind William (68 percent) and King Charles III's sister Princess Anne (67 percent).

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 aged 96, remains the most popular, with 75 percent, according to YouGov.

The king's rating was 51 percent.

Catherine, 42, is frequently seen alongside William, 41, with whom she has three young children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, aged five.

But she is increasingly undertaking solo public engagements, particularly in her key areas of interest such as early years education.

At The London Clinic, one of the UK's largest private hospitals, two police officers stood guard at the main entrance as photographers and film crews gathered.

Kensington Palace added: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

"She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

