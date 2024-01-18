Apl.de.Ap, Bitto collaborate on 'phygital art' in Makati exhibition

Manila-based contemporary artist Bitto has joined forces with Filipino-American singer-songwriter Apl.de.Ap to create a one-of-a-kind art collection, "Agents of Peace and Love."

The collaborative project aims to fuse the digital and physical worlds, showcasing the innovative concept of "phygital art" to art enthusiasts. At the Apl.de.Ap x Bitto Phygital Art Launch in Apotheka Makati, Poblacion, art enthusiasts and NFT collectors came together to witness the launch of Agents of Peace and Love, a collection featuring Apl.de.Ap’s NFT music and Bitto’s Bittoverse artworks.

“We are creating some digital and music one of the first time combined together with digital art. You’re just keep on promoting the creative of the Philippines especially through art and it has a good cause along with it to promote peace and love with everything that is going on with all the words we just wanna amplify and encourage to keep her promoting peace and love," Apl.de.Ap said.

In addition to his artistic endeavors, Apl.de.Ap also revealed exciting news for his fans. The singer-songwriter said he has a lot of new music coming out this year.

"We have a single called 'Legend' right now. And a lot more music coming out, Black Eyed Peas with new album and more collaborations," he added. Apl.de.Ap has been in discussions regarding a potential comeback as a judge in the reality singing show, The Voice Teens.

While the final decision is still pending, the singer-songwriter expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to mentor and guide young talents on their musical journey.

"There’s always it’s just according to the dates if it’ll match. But definitely, we’re always planning," Apl.de.Ap said.