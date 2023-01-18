Harnaaz Sandhu recently ended her Miss Universe reign with a gown that paid tribute to two of her predecessors.

The Indian beauty queen wore a black gown by designer Saisha Shinde, but its details were not clearly seen during the Miss Universe live telecast.

On Wednesday, Sandhu shared a closer look, showing the faces of two other Miss Universe titleholders from India -- Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta -- printed on the long train.

"It's my purest honor and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe," she said, thanking her designer from making her "dream gown" come true.

"A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India, you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe," she added, addressing Sen and Dutta. "I truly adore you both a lot... this one is for you and India."

Filipino-American designer R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States succeeded Sandhu in the 71st Miss Universe.

The Indian beauty queen visited the Philippines last year as one of the judges in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Related video: