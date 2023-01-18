UP Concert Chorus to hold 60th anniversary concert on Feb. 4

Photo from University of the Philippines Concert Chorus.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines (UP) Concert Chorus is set to hold its 60th anniversary concert next month.



Titled “Sama-Sama Together,” the concert will be held on February 4 at 5 p.m. at the UP Theater in Diliman, Quezon City.

The anniversary concert will feature different UP Concert Chorus batches from the 1960s to the present performing songs and choreography of various musical genres such as liturgical, classical, opera, Filipino folk, Broadway, and pop.

“From Thompson to Fettke, from Abelardo to Lucio San Pedro to John Lennon, from VST to APO Hiking Society, from Gary Valenciano to Itchyworms, from Nonong Pedero to Willy Cruz to Ryan Cayabyab… we are going sing these songs. The concert is going to be a musical extravaganza to remember 60 years by,” said Atty. Noriz D. Castillo, chairperson of the UP Concert Chorus 60th Anniversary Concert Committee.

Three celebrated conductors, all UP Concert Chorus alumni, will be leading the grand anniversary chorus: Joel Navarro, Ed Manguiat, and current artistic director Jai Sabas-Aracama.

Whitelight Events Agency CEO and creative director Rico Mortel, also a UP Concert Chorus alumnus, will be directing the show.

Among those who have confirmed to perform are singer-comedienne Nanette Inventor; Edru Abraham of Kontra Gapi; Becky Demetillo-Abraham of Inang Laya; broadcaster Kata Inocencio; celebrity voice teacher Kitchie Molina; Bob Serrano and Popo Suanes of the Tux; Zebedee Zuñiga and Sushi Reyes of The Opera; lawyers Dot Gancayco, Noriz Castillo, Shaina Ramirez, Gigi Dizon Reyes and Jenny Aldecoa-Delorino; doctors Melfred Hernandez and Glynna Ong-Cabrera; international performer Jonathan Badon; stage actors Lionel and Cynthia Guico; Filipino-American musician Nhick Pacis; singer-actress Olive Isidro; speech language pathologist Kaye Tiuseco of the Ryan Cayabyab Singers; public relations strategist Ritzi Ronquillo; Vallejo City California Vice-Mayor Rozzana Verder-Aliga, and around 200 more alumni.

Prof. Joel Navarro promised that the event will be a treat not just for those who are familiar with the UP Concert Chorus’ brand of performing.

“It’s a lifetime event that you will want to attend. It’s not just our story. It’s the story of how music can build a community, transform a people and move the world,” he said.

