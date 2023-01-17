The 38 awardees consisting of alumni and friends of the University of the Philippines (UP) received the 2nd Gawad Oblation on Tuesday at Ang Bahay ng Alumni in UP Diliman.

The award is given by the University President to UP's alumni and supporters who have rendered "extraordinary service with or in the name of UP."

The award is named after UP's enduring symbol, The Oblation, a sculpture by National Artist Guillermo E. Tolentino, inspired by the second stanza of Jose Rizal's Mi Ultimo Adios. The Oblation signifies the offering of oneself in service.

One of the awardees Polly S. Cortez, Former Vice Chairperson of Friends of the University of the Philippines Foundation in America (FUPFA), spearheaded the donation-drive with the UP alumni in America to provide computers for engineering students. pic.twitter.com/28bgVSkIAl — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) January 17, 2023

One of the awardees, Polly S. Cortez, former Vice Chairperson of Friends of the University of the Philippines Foundation in America (FUPFA), spearheaded the donation-drive with the UP alumni in America to provide computers for engineering students.

"In 2022, we donated a sizable amount of the money needed for the high performance computers to be housed in College of Engineering in UP Diliman. These are equivalent to computers in University of California in Berkeley," Cortez said.

According to Prof. Danilo Concepcion, President of University of the Philippines System, the UP Gawad Oblation recognizes individuals, organizations, and institutions, for their significant efforts in increasing the institutional visibility, international prestige, and recognition of UP as a National University.

Concepcion said awardees also enhanced UP's leadership in higher education and/or national development as a research, teaching, and public service university, and as a regional and international university.

"Lahat ng nagmalasakit, nagbigay ng tulog, nagpasaya sa ating unibersidad sa loob ng dalawang taon ay ating pinaparangalan. Service ito sa lahat ng gawain ng unibersidad sa akademiko, sports program, covid response program at iba pa," Concepcion added.

Another awardee, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, said that public service is about reaching out to people.

Magalong has been awarded due to his efforts in helping students stranded in dormitories during the peak of COVID-19 in Baguio City.

"Maraming na-dislocate na bata, nagpa-abot tayo ng tulong sa pagkain, allowances at vaccines because of our efficient way of distributing our resources," he added.

Here’s the full list of 2nd Gawad Oblation awardees:

Ramon S. Ang

Januario Jesus "Jj" Atencio

Lilia Ronquillo Bautista

Virgilio "Gil" Bautista, Phd

Picaso P.C. Chen

Amb. Francis C. Chua

Napoleon E. Concepcion

Polly S. Cortez

Renan Dalisay

Hon. Arthur Rivera Defensor, Jr.

Sonia T. Delen

Agnes Vst Devanadera

Benjamin E. Diokno, Ph.d

Ray Espinosa

Ignacio B. Gimenez

Vincent Henry Go

John Patrick "Pato" Gregorio

Michael Peiyung Hsu

Francis C. Laurel

Atty. Rod Libunao

Hon. Benjamin Magalong

Ronald Mascariñas

Venus Navalta (+)

Manuel V. Pangilinan

Robina Gokongwei Pe

Ernesto M. Pernia, Phd

Hon. Jonvic Remulla

Atty. Agaton Uvero

Orlando "Doy" Vea

Hon. Mark Villar

Timothy Eing Ming Wu, Ph.d

Hon. Susan A. Yap

Huawei Philippines

Jaime V. Ongpin Foundation,Inc.(Jvofi)

Palawan Express

Wilcon Builders

Zuellig Family

Zuellig Family Foundation

The Gawad Oblation was first conferred upon 14 recipients on February 7, 2017 by then outgoing UP President Alfredo E. Pascual.

