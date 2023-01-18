MANILA - Shoppers are snapping up sticky-round delicacies and lucky charms in Binondo, Manila as the Year of the Water Rabbit approaches.

According to Royce Geril Chua, general manager of Eng Bee Tin, more customers are buying rice cakes and hopia—staple sweets symbolized for prosperity and luck for the Chinese.

"Medyo dumarami na po ang tao rito sa Binondo. Pumupunta sila para bumili ng kanilang task for Chinese New Year tulad ng bilog bilog na prutas, hopia at tikoy," Chua said.

Aside from food, another Lunar New Year tradition is dragon dancing as it is believed to drive away negative energies.

Ronnie Jacinto, one of the oldest dragon dancers in Binondo, said that his eight dragon costumes for the last three decades bring prosperity in his life.

"Ay napundar kami ng negosyo, bahay, [at] sasakyan. 'Yung mga anak ko, nakapag-aral din sa Chinese school at ngayon nag-aaral pa rin sa Taiwan," Jacinto shared.

Lucky charms are also on sale along the street of Ongpin in Binondo. The charms are commonly rabbit-designed and gold plated.

Feng Shui expert Dr. Anthony Fugoso reminded the public that these charms are just guides, and success in life comes with the combination of prayer and perseverance.

Fugoso said the year of the water rabbit is good for education and peace.

"Kung last year may giyera, baka this year pwedeng mapag-usapan o may makuhang diplomacy, mas magiging kalmado ang mundo. Tapos scholastic, students will benefit this year. It will be easy for them to study," he added.

Meanwhile, the Manila Public Information Office announced on their Facebook page the list of events for the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Here’s the full list of events:

Jan. 19-22: Food festival

Jan. 21 (11 p.m.): Chinese New Year Countdown and Grand Fireworks Display

Jan. 22 (8 a.m.): Dragon Boat Competition

(2 p.m.): Solidarity Parade

(6 p.m.): Huaxing Arts group Chinese Cultural Show

The Manila Police District (MPD) will deploy 3,200 personnel to secure the celebration in Binondo.

MPD spokesperson Maj. Philipp Ines said the city’s police are ready to secure the vicinity of the oldest Chinatown in the world as it conducts different programs and bazaar.

