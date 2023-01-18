MANILA – Miss Grand International Philippines 2019 Samantha Lo did not hesitate to open up about her relationship status on social media.

On Tuesday, the beauty queen shared a video of her dancing with Jannica Rubin in what appeared to be a confirmation of her same-sex relationship with the latter.

Lo released the clip to greet her “little pea” on her birthday.

“I know that many of you will have questions after seeing this post so I will answer the question we all want to know: Yes, I am the little spoon,” Lo wrote in the caption.

Lo’s post got tons of heart reactions from their friends and netizens, with some dropping the LGBT flag emoji.

“Aww such a beautiful moment,” a netizen said.

The beauty queen has been actively posting pictures of her with Rubin but she never confirmed their relationship on social media back then.

Lo won the Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International title in 2019 and represented the country in the international contest.

Her journey, however, was marred with controversy when she got deported from France for using an alleged fake passport.

Lo missed the semifinal cut in the Miss Grand International pageant.

