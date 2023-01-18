MANILA -- Comedienne-turned-beauty queen Herlene Budol kept it real when asked about the idea of her competing in Miss Universe.

The social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," publicly responded to fans who believe that she has what it takes to win the Miss Universe crown.

She made the statement in a Facebook post, where she expressed her support for Celeste Cortesi after her non-placement in the 71st Miss Universe.

In a pinned comment, she told her fans to not force the idea as she does not fit the Miss Universe mold.

"Wag nating ipilit, di tayo pang-MU, pangbardagulan lang tayo. Doon tayo sa kung saan lang tayo bagay," she pointed out.

"Ano sa tingin niyo?" she added.

Many comments praised Budol for being honest, while others insisted for her to reconsider her decision.

Budol entered the pageant scene in 2022 via Binibining Pilipinas.

She finished first runner-up, represented the country in Miss Planet International, and eventually backed out due to "uncertainties by the organizers."

