CCP partners with TikTok to 'champion' PH arts, culture

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will be going on TikTok to venture on "championing" the Philippine arts and culture on the popular platform.

In a statement, CCP said the goal of their memorandum of understanding (MoU) is "to support the preservation and modernization of the arts and culture in the country by bringing traditions closer to the masses."

"Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), TikTok would organize specialized training and joint events with CCP, as well as promotions across different communication platforms," it said.

"This is in line with CCP’s thrust to provide avenues that encourage Filipino artistic expression and content creation through TikTok and other forms of new media, manifested through its project series such as Kanto Kultura, a celebration of culture and the arts featuring Filipino artists."

