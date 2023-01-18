MANILA -- "When you know, you know."

These were the words of Alodia Gosiengfiao as she spoke of her romance with fellow entrepreneur Christopher Quimbo.

The cosplayer and Tier One Entertainment co-founder got engaged to Quimbo just after months of dating.

Appearing on the cover of local fashion magazine Preview, Gosiengfiao said she thought she would never find her perfect match until she met Quimbo.

"Earlier last year, I already accepted the fact that I would live a life dedicated to my work. It was tough to find someone who understood me and what I did," she said.

Stressing the value of compatibility in a relationship, she added: "A leopard cannot change its spots."

Gosiengfiao went on to tell Preview that she has been hands-on in preparing for their wedding.

She hopes that their future children would inherit her love for cosplay or gaming.

"Hopefully, one of our kids would be into cosplay [or] gaming," she said.

