WATCH: Chiz interrupts Heart's 'OOTD' reel

MANILA – Heart Evangelista’s followers were amused by her latest social media post after she was interrupted by her husband, Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero, while doing an “outfit of the day” reel.

Just like what she always does, Evangelista turned to Instagram to share to her fans how she mixes and matches her outfits depending on her errand for the day.

While doing so, however, Escudero suddenly showed up in laid back clothes to check on an electrical problem.

“Nagawa na ba 'yung ilaw dito?” he asked. “Oo, kahapon,” Evangelista answered.

Just when he was about to leave, Escudero noticed that his wife had more bags in her shelf.

Reminding his wife of their agreement, Escudero said: “Dumami na naman 'yang bag mo. Darling, tigil-tigilan na iyan. Aalis ka. Bawasan bawasan. Makakabili ka lang kung nagbenta ka.”

Evangelista’s Instagram reel came a day after she posted their joint vlog entry over the weekend where Escudero admitted that he gets bothered with his wife’s expenses.

“OA kasi eh. Again, contentment. You have to be happy with what you have to be content. Hindi mauubusan ng bagong relo, bracelet, damit, gamit sa bahay. Parating may lalabas niyan bukas, makalawa, next week, next month, next year. Tantanan na, tigilan na. Hindi naman tayo nagkukulang. Tama naman,” Escudero explained.

Agreeing with her husband, Evangelista was just able to quip: “Totoo naman. Gets ko naman 'yun.”

When prodded when she will start following his advice, Evangelista said: “Ito na gagawin ko na. I am sure there’s going to be a really beautiful event in my life when things will shift for me.”

Escudero, however, reminded Evangelista that she does not need to wait for anything at all if she really understood what he just said.

Evangelista and Escudero have been married for six years.