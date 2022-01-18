F. Sionil Jose. File/Photo from Development Academy of the Philippines website

MANILA -- National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday.

The by-invitation ceremony, which included a mass and a state funeral, was streamed live on the Facebook page of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

The planned necrological service and tribute for Jose at the CCP has been deferred upon the advice of his family.

Jose passed away last January 6 at the age of 97, while waiting to undergo angioplasty at the Makati Medical Center.

Known for his literary works on national sovereignty and social justice, he was bestowed the National Artist Award in 2001.