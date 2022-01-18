Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Marjorie Barretto has opened the doors of her vacation house in Calumpit, Bulacan to the public.

River Garden Resthouse, which the Barretto family used to refer to as Ilog, includes four guest rooms, living and dining areas, an open kitchen, and a swimming pool.

In her latest vlog, Barretto said she and her children have been taking vacations here for decades.

"For so long, we've been here in Calumpit, Bulacan, if I'm not mistaken for over 23 years. Older than Claudia," she said, referring to one of her daughters.

"I'm sharing this special place with all of you because this is where the kids grew up," she added.

Certain areas offer a view of the river, thus the resort's name. The property can accommodate small groups at its pavilion or events space, where Barretto and her family usually have their meals.

Filipino and antique touches can be seen throughout River Garden to reflect Barretto's style.

The mother of actress Julia Barretto also shared an interesting story behind the swimming pool, saying it was largely funded by her winnings from a variety show contest.

"Noong nabili ito some 23 years ago, paisa-isa itong na-build... And then nanalo ako sa Pera o Bayong," she said.

"So P500,000 sobrang laki na noon. Aside from the P500,000 meron pa siyang showcase na mga appliances... So galing doon nag-downpayment ako para magpagawa ng pool," she added. "And this has been the pool ever since."

According to its Instagram page, River Garden can be booked by a group of 20 persons for P30,000 a night. A batch of 15 guests or less can avail of an overnight rate of P25,000.