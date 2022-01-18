MANILA – Beauty queen-turned-actress Katarina Rodriguez turned to social media to look back at her happy days in Siargao just before it was devastated by typhoon Odette one month ago.

On Instagram, Rodriguez said it hurts when you lose a place, but “it hits harder when it hits home.”

“It's been exactly one month since typhoon Odette devastated Siargao. And even if I don't feel completely ready to talk about it, I need to. Ito ang pinakamasakit na naranasan ko,” she said.

“I have read my neighbors' thoughts as they've expressed the pain they're going through & it's both scary how accurate their words are yet also comforting to know whatever unbelievably sad, angry, confused, hopeful? feelings I'm feeling, I'm not alone in this,” she added.

Rodriguez has been living in Siargao for quite a while now and this year marks her fourth year in the island. It is where she met and fell in love with her husband Niño Barbers and where they built their own family.

She then reminisced about all the happy memories she has of Siargao pre-Odette, saying she will always consider the island a paradise.

“I play these memories over and over as to not forget them, each memory and each moment having a special place in my mind & in my heart. Heaven really is a place on earth. Heaven is Siargao.”

Typhoon Odette packed maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour before it made its first landfall over Siargao, a famed tourist destination, last December 16.

The storm's ferocious winds damaged houses and knocked down power lines, affected hundreds of people and families within the island.