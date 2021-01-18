WATCH: Ysabel Ortega gives tour of home in La Union

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- White walls, lots of wood, and Balinese and Filipino touches define the family home of Ysabel Ortega in La Union.

The young actress showed parts of their massive house in her latest vlog, saying she has been staying in the province during the pandemic.

"My home, as you guys know, is in La Union because I'm a true-blooded Ilocana. And alam niyo naman na I go to school in Manila and I also go to work in Manila. But because of the pandemic and because online classes na kami ngayon and I really don't have to go to school every day anymore, I am now here in La Union and I get to spend more time in my home here," she said.

Ortega showed at least five living areas in and out of their house -- a bamboo sala by the entrance, three indoor lounges, and an indoor-outdoor lanai.

Aside from the formal dining room, there are also tables and seats at the lanai, near the pool and beach area.

Ortega's family, friends and their other guests can enjoy the pool, which is divided into a main swimming area, a kiddie pool, and a jacuzzi.

The outdoor area also has its own kitchen and bathroom, and at least two gardens.

Meanwhile, Ortega also walked by some of the guest rooms in their house, and showed viewers their movie room, office, and kitchen.

