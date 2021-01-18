WATCH: Vice Ganda's walk-in closet looks like a high-end store

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- The biggest room in Vice Ganda's industrial-style home is not his bedroom, but his walk-in closet.

The "It's Showtime" host recently shared a glimpse of his walk-in closet in the second part of his house tour vlog.

The massive space, with its floor-to-ceiling black shelves filled with shoes, bags, and clothes, can easily pass as a high-end store.

Vice Ganda's friends were visibly amazed by the walk-in closet, and one of them was lucky enough to get a bag from a comedian as a Christmas gift.

Check out the walk-in closet starting at the 10:35 mark in the video below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Fans first got to see Vice Ganda's walk-in closet through his vlog back in October, where he featured the then-empty space.

"Ito 'yung pinakamalaking area sa bahay, mas malaki pa ito sa master's bedroom," he said.

Aside from storage for clothes and accessories, the walk-in closet also has a makeup area and a toilet for Vice Ganda's style team.

The Kapamilya star also made sure that he had a long ramp so he could walk around with his outfits.

Related video: