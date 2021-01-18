WATCH: Bea Alonzo shares nighttime skin care routine

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Bea Alonzo believes that taking care of one's skin should not feel like a task.

Instead, it should feel like the treat, the actress said, as she shared her nighttime routine in her latest vlog.

"I've always been into skin care since I started very early in showbiz and we're usually exposed under a lot of lights and wear a lot of makeup during shoots. So it's necessary for us to take extra care of our skin and give it some loving," she said.

"This should also be your time to reflect on how your day went, or meditate somehow," she added.

Alonzo began by lighting a candle, saying it "sets the mood" for her daily "ritual."

The 33-year-old said she has "a combination of oily and dry skin, and it's very, very, sensitive," so she is extra careful with the products she uses.

After removing makeup on her eyes and the rest of her face, Alonzo took a shower, applied cleanser on her face, put on a mask, and used a lip scrub.

She then applied moisturizer, serum, and eye cream, and treated her blemishes, used lip balm and a face roller, and finished with a "beauty elixir."

Watch more in iWantTFC

"My daytime routine is totally different from my nighttime routine," she said.

Alonzo went on to give other skin care tips, such as getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and drinking lots of water.

"Para sa akin, healthy is beautiful and you really have to take care of yourself," she said.

Related video: