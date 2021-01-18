New series aims to improve English reading skills of Filipino elementary students

MANILA -- A video series for Filipino elementary students is set to be launched this week as a result of a partnership among Knowledge Channel, Ateneo de Manila University, and Security Bank Foundation Inc.

Titled "Ready, Set, Read," the first five episodes of the series will be aired starting January 19. These will focus on enhancing the reading competencies of Grade 5 students, particularly on using context clues to infer the meaning of unfamiliar words.

The topics chosen for the show are based on the Department of

Education's Most Essential Learning Competencies guide.

Other episodes are set to tackle reading strategies for Grades 1 and 3 students, such as predicting the possible ending of a story and drawing conclusions based on texts.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Our partnership with Security Bank Foundation and Ateneo comes at a time when video lessons have become fundamental in ensuring that learning continues even amidst any calamity or pandemic. This video series will also provide Filipino children with English reading proficiency that will prepare them to succeed and thrive in a globally-connected society," Rina Lopez Bautista, president and executive director of Knowledge Channel Foundation, said in a statement.

The three organizations chose English reading competencies as the subject matter of the educational materials after the reports of the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment and the 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics showed that Filipino students lag behind other countries in terms of reading proficiency.

The pilot run of "Ready, Set, Read" will be aired on Knowledge Channel from January 19 to 28 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11:20 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

The show will also be available on A2Z free TV channel from January 22 to February 19 every Thursday, from 8:20 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.

These will also be shown on Security Bank's website and Facebook page.

Related video: