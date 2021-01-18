Jolina Magdangal warns of plant scammer on Facebook, cites own experience

MANILA -- Jolina Magdangal reminded the public to stay vigilant when shopping for plants online as she revealed being scammed on Facebook.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the "Magandang Buhay" host began by thanking a plant seller for being "generous" to her after her experience.

She went on to recall how she was scammed by a certain "Samantha" on Facebook Marketplace while she was looking for a golden barrel cactus.

According to Magdangal, she was tempted to transact with "Samantha" due to the low price she offered for the golden barrel, causing her to buy more plants from her.

The actress-host paid for her order via GCash and was told that her plants will be delivered soon, but she never heard from her again.



"Last Sunday, na-scam ako ng isang seller ng mga cactus sa FB Marketplace. Sa kagustuhan ko makabili ng golden barrel, may isang seller na nagbebenta ng sobrang mura. Bumili tuloy ako sa kanya ng 3 GB at 7 pang kakaibang cactus," she said.

She continued: "Ang ayos kausap, English-speaking pa. Mode of payment ay GCash. Hapon ang huling text niya ay pa-deliver na ang mga order ko. At 'yun na ang huling text niya, nagme-message ako noong gabi hanggang Monday after lunch. Wala na."

"Pinapatay na ang tawag sa GCash number na binigay niya. Minessage pa siya ni Mark (Escueta, her husband) sa FB Marketplace para kunyari mag-order at sumasagot! Pero sa akin ay wala na. At noong sinabihan ni Mark na asan na mga order ng asawa ko... hindi na sinagot si Mark, at 'di na namin siya ma-search."

Magdangal admitted that this is her first time to be scammed, and told her 1.6 million Instagram followers to watch out for "Samantha."

"'Yun ang GCash name niya, hindi ko alam kung 'yun talaga name niya)," she said.

Addressing the seller who scammed her, Magdangal said: "Maawa ka naman sa mga taong ninanakawan mo ng pinaghihirapang pera. Alam kong mahirap ang buhay ngayon pero hindi 'yan ang paraan para kumita ka. Maaaring after nito ay magpalit ka na ng account, pero malamang itutuloy mo pa rin 'yang panloloko mo. Ang Diyos ay nakikita ang lahat- lahat. At pinagdasal na kita sa kanya."

"Ingat tayong lahat."

A self-confessed cactus lover, Magdangal has been sharing her plant "babies" on Instagram.

In one of her previous posts, she said she has always wanted to have a golden barrel cactus, citing its yellow spikes and nice scent.

