Jodi Sta. Maria and son Thirdy share Christmas trip to Tanzania

MANILA – Jodi Sta. Maria and her son Thirdy took a trip to Tanzania last December to celebrate Christmas and the teen’s birthday.

In her most recent vlog, Sta. Maria shared all the steps they had to undergo to be able to travel under the “new normal.”

“Siyempre alam ng mga subscribers ko na I’m a wanderlust hindi ba? Because the world went into a lockdown, siyempre nag-quarantine, traveling was not possible. Until such time na ang mundo din naman ay unti-unting nag-open ng kanilang mga doors para sa mga turista,” she said.

“So this vlog is about our travel but unlike our previous vlogs, mainly ang pag-uusapan kasi natin dito is paano mag-travel ngayong time na may pandemic and also ano 'yung mga requirements na kailangan bago kayo umalis,” she added.

For a total of 37 hours, Sta. Maria and Thirdy had a series of connecting flights from Manila to Dubai and finally to Tanzania where they still took two domestic flights.

Despite the long travel, the two had fun in Tanzania with all the activities that they did.

“Yung birthday ni Thirdy, doon na namin na-spend sa lodge namin. 'Yung management naman ng lodge, they were so sweet. They prepared a little something for Thirdy,” the actress said.

Aside from the surprise at their lodge, Sta. Maria also took Thirdy to a hot air balloon ride overlooking the savanna.

“Seeing the savanna from a different angle, it’s really just breathtaking. After the balloon landed, we were treated to a champagne breakfast in the middle of nowhere,” she said.

From the time they left Manila until they returned to the country, Sta. Maria and Thirdy had three swab tests done. They also wore masks throughout their trip and observed social distancing.

“For those people na gusto mag-travel, siguraduhin niyo lang na mag-comply kayo sa travel protocol ng bansa na pupuntahan ninyo. Lagi kayong mag-iingat,” she told her followers.

“Sa awa naman ng Diyos, pagbalik namin dito, nagkaroon kami ng 14-day quarantine ni Thirdy. Sa awa ng Diyos, we are negative and we are okay,” she said.

After their first pandemic trip, Sta. Maria said she hopes to take more trips with Thirdy within the country when she finishes with “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

