PHNOM PENH -- Life advocate and beauty queen Pearl Hung aims to achieve a back-to-back win at this year’s Miss Global beauty pageant.

The Palawena candidate shone in the preliminary events held in border countries Vietnam and Cambodia.

Hung is one of the crowd’s favorites and has been constantly strong in online fan votes. Organizers are expected to release the Top 13 on the coronation day, January 18.

After a week in Vietnam, Hung and her team traveled to Cambodia for the national costume competition and coronation.

The beauty queen showcased a costume designed by Axel Que inspired by the Palawan peacock.

“I’m proud to wear this national costume called ‘tandikan’ which means peacock. It’s called the Palawan peacock. It’s one of our endangered species in the whole world and it can be seen in our hometown, Palawan. This is because I want to showcase, I want the people to know how beautiful the Palawan peacock is,” explained Hung.

She added that her costume is embellished with gold and crystals symbolizing an empress which is her current title for being the founder of a community of online entrepreneurs, Elite Empire.

Filipino fans including Miss Global 2022 Shane Tormes are optimistic that Hung will be able to achieve a back-to-back win for the Philippines.

“Malakas ang laban natin dito sa Phnom Penh. And sobrang amazing ang support system ni Pearl. So I think, doon talaga siya kumukuha ng lakas to perform so well. I’ve met her from day 1, and she has changed so much. And right now I can see that she’s growing, she’s glowing, and you know what I love about her, she wanted to win so bad. So I hope that will push her, refuel the fire in her, to bring back-to-back victory for the Philippines,” Tormes said.

The coronation night will be held on Thursday, 9 p.m. (Philippine time), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia where 80 candidates from around the globe will vie for the Miss Global 2023 crown.