Call of Duty Mobile partners with milk tea brand for limited-time drinks

MANILA -- Call of Duty: Mobile has partnered with popular milk tea brand Happy Lemon for limited-time drinks.

They will be offering three special rock salt and cheese drinks such as Grinch's Passion (Passionfruit), Reaper's Mixed Berry (Mixed Berries), and Scylla's Strawberry (Strawberry).

These are available at all of the store's Happy Lemon branches.

Meanwhile, limited merchandise are available for those who will purchase from SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Manila, SM Fairview and BGC High Street.

The promo will run until January 21.

Happy Lemon is no stranger to gaming collaborations. Last July, it partnered with Gacha Game Honkai Star Rail to promote its newest characters, Blade and Kafka, at the time.