MANILA – Since the Miss Universe fever is still on, Pia Wurtzbach looked back on her own journey, revealing for the first time that she how she almost did not have a gown to wear in the competition during her time.

Speaking with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, Wurtzbach said she was already in the United States, with the Miss Universe coronation night only a week and a half away when her gown sent by Binibining Pilipinas arrived.

“It was a black and white gown. I am not sure where it came from, kung anong brand. But I remember it being a size bigger and bitin,” she said.

“Nasa hallway kami ng Planet Hollywood so may mga ibang tao doon. Doon ko na sinukat kasi they are so strict that you cannot bring your team with you to your room. So you have to do it na punta ka lang sa CR, palit ka tapos labas ka ulit. Nakikita ng ibang tao.”

Wurtzbach recalls being emotional because the gown sent to her did not fit her properly.

“Sinukat na namin sa mezzanine and then bitin siya so hinila [ng isang team member ko] pababa, pero bumababa sa boobs. Hinihila ko pataas pero nabibitin naman sa baba. Stressed na ako. [To my mind], oh my gosh ito na 'yun. Ilang taon [ko pinaghirapan makarating sa Miss Universe] tapos ito lang [ang mangyayari]? Naiyak ako doon sa mezzanine mismo,” she said.

Still without any solution to her gown problem, Wurtzbach returned to her room, losing hope.

“I don’t know what to do, I’m stuck. I don’t have a gown and I don’t have anything prepared. And then I got a call from Madam [Stella Araneta]. She goes, ‘Okay, you can wear whatever you want. Just make sure you win.’ So sabi ko yes, yes, yes.”

After that, her team went searching for a gown that she could wear for preliminary competition because her winning blue gown created by Albert Adrada wasn’t ready at that time yet.

“So, I wore Oliver Tolentino for the prelims, it was the red one. Pero alam mo even that gown, they had to pick it up from LA. I had one of my best friends drive to LA from Las Vegas, get the gown and then drive back. She got eight gowns from Oliver Tolentino just for me to try every gown to see kung ano ang puwede sa akin for the prelims.”

As for her gown during the coronation, Wurtzbach said it only arrived in Las Vegas three nights before she had to wear it.

“The flight kept getting delayed because of a typhoon here. When it arrived, I didn’t know what it was gonna look like. I just know the color. Nung sinukat namin siya, dasal dasal kami kasi walang fitting eh. Thankfully nagkasya siya. Prinactice ko lang 'yung gown sa hallway ng hotel. That’s it.”

Looking back, Wurzbach said she is just grateful that nothing about her wardrobe problem ever came out in the news even if a lot of people saw what happened.

Wurtzbach is the third Filipina to ever win Miss Universe for the Philippines following Gloria Diaz and Margie Moran.

