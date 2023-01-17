Jake Cuenca (second from right) leads the cast of "DickTalk." Handout

MANILA - Jake Cuenca stars in an upcoming stage play that aims to break the barriers on masculinity and manhood.

"DickTalk," a production of V-Roll Media Ventures in cooperation with sister company Trifecta Brand Lab, will be staged at the RCBC Theater on April 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 23.

Inspired by the 1996 episodic play "The Vagina Monologues," it revolves around the stories of five characters -- a teenager, a trans man, a sex worker, a metrosexual, and an old man.

Other cast members include Gold Aceron, Mikoy Morales, Archi Adamos, and Nil Nodalo.

"DickTalk" is directed by Phil Noble, with Edwin Vinarao as concept creator and Ara Vicencio and Benj Cruz Garcia as writers.

Ticket sales will start on January 18 via TicketWorld, with prices ranging from P2,000 to P3,650 each.