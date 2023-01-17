Photo from Chicago The Musical.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon made her Broadway debut in the musical "Chicago."

"It's monsoon season! [Jinkx Monsoon] makes their Broadway debut as Matron 'Mama' Morton tomorrow night! #ChicagoMusical," it said.

Jinkx recently won the first all-winners season of the Emmy Award-winning competition series.

Over the years, "Ru Paul's Drag Race" has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in its US edition.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva, who competed in the first and second season of "Drag Race Thailand," respectively.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

