MANILA—Manuel “Manolo” Lopez was remembered fondly by his family and friends not only as an acclaimed business leader and a distinguished envoy but an excellent husband, father, and grandfather.

The "Kapamilya tribute" on Monday at the 5th Rockwell, Makati City was a testament to Lopez's legacy after over 100 friends and family members gathered to attend his 5th requiem mass, as well as to honor the late executive in a short program.

For a lucky few, they knew Lopez as a doting husband, a stern but loving father, and an adoring grandfather.

Family and friends of Manuel “Manolo” Lopez gathered at Makati City on Monday to celebrate a mass for the acclaimed business leader and former envoy. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/7sKnZdHKXQ — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) January 16, 2023

“He spoiled her,” his son Mike Lopez said in a tribute video, describing how the late executive treated his mom.

According to Manolo's children, he and his wife were “the perfect pair", and were "two peas in a pod”.

“He would always say, 'Marites is like my American Express, I never leave home without her,'” Mike joked, referring to his mother.

Children-in-law said Manolo was chivalrous.

“They are so sweet. He opened the doors. He would carry her bag so when they stroll you would see him holding her bag the entire time,” Mike’s wife Chris recalled.

Connie, wife of Mark Lopez, shared that her father-in-law never hesitated to show his “romantic and loving” side.

“He did a lot of things I don’t see many husbands do,” she said.

As a father, albeit strict, Manolo’s children said he was never short on affection.

“He and my mom would give us a curfew. He wouldn’t sleep until we got home,” Beaver recalled.

“He was always one of us. One of the kids. We enjoyed things together. We are lucky we got him into the things we liked,” Mark mused.

The tenderness Manolo had for his children seemed to even double for his grandchildren.

“He said I was his favorite, I think he told all of us that,” his granddaughter Betina Lopez joked in the video after her cousins claimed they were his favorite.

“A lot of our interactions were calling me silly names. He went up to me and hugged me he didn’t say anything. but I knew he was very sincere … he was like that,” granddaughter Andreas Lopez said.

“I’ve always been special around him. Whether he was asking about my day or even post-stroke, he would hold me or hold my ears, he was so sweet and caring,” his namesake grandchild, Manuel “Manu” Lopez recounted.

Manolo was described as passionate and determined man in all aspects of his life, a trait Manolo tried to impart to his children and grandchildren.

“The warriors, giants, he loved to collect a lot of things. Orchids to dogs to chicken to art. Lately, in the last few years, he constantly bought sneakers and sports attire,” his daughter Maira shared.

“I’ve always looked up to him for his desire to always give the very best. He is always encouraging me to make the most out of the opportunities I am fortunate to have,” Manu said.

Manolo emulated his desire to triumph until the end of his life, Manu added.

Grandson Jack Lopez said his grandfather stood as their “second father, friend, role model," and an inspiration not only to him but to other people.

Father Jerry Orbos, a friend of Manolo, said in his homily that Manolo will "receive his reward" as he comes to his true home.

“Through this one man, a lot of love, a lot of joy, a lot of hope has come into this world. Manolo not only lived a successful life but a meaningful life," he said.

Beneath the fond memories were the broken hearts of the family Manolo left behind, the most shattered one being the love of his life, Marites.

“Frankly, I’m upset he left me. Not my will but His. I was unprepared for all of this but I will go on with the help of your kids. You raised good kids. With them, I’m hoping I can go through all this without you. I miss you so much already. I love you,” she said in the video.

“I’d like to thank him for all the love he has given me throughout my entire life giving us all that love and always putting the welfare of our families don’t worry about mom. We will take care,” Mark said, a sentiment all his siblings shared in the video.

Apart from testimonials from the family, several Kapamilya stars also rendered heart-tugging songs.

Among the performers was Martin Nivera who performed a duet with Manolo’s granddaughter Martina, Gary Valenciano, Bituin Escalante, Darren Espanto, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez

Mark, who is the chairperson of ABS-CBN Corp., said he aims to fill the big shoes of his father, who he described as the epitome of the definition of “Kapamilya”, especially with how the late executive treated his employees.

“My father cared and fought for his employees. Kapamilya, I want to take this opportunity to say I am with you,” he declared.

