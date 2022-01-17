Pia Wurtzbach has finally reunited with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey weeks after not seeing each other.

As seen in Jauncey’s latest Instagram update, the couple is spending time together again and they are currently in Edinburgh.

“REUNITED,” Jauncey wrote in the caption. “It took a little longer than we hoped but we’re back home in Edinburgh and catching up on lost time.”

It would be recalled that the former Miss Universe contracted COVID-19 while she was in the United Kingdom where she welcomed the New Year with her family.

Based on one of her recent Instagram Stories, Wurtzbach was in isolation for a little over than what’s required because she was still managing some symptoms even after she already tested negative for the virus.

She also used her platform to urge the public to take the health crisis seriously as numbers continue to surge after the Christmas holidays in the Philippines and abroad.

Aside from Wurtzbach, she said her sister also caught the virus.