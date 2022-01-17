LOOK: Sheryn Regis, partner get Whang-od tattoo

MANILA -- Singer Sheryn Regis got a traditional tattoo from Kalinga's oldest mambabatok or tattoo practitioner Whang-od.

The singer turned to social media to share photos of her getting a tattoo on her right hand.

"A memorable experience with a legendary tattoo artist APO WHANG-OD described as the 'last' and oldest mambabatok of the larger Kalinga ethnic group," Regis wrote on her Instagram page.

Regis was accompanied by her partner, YouTuber and entrepreneur Mel de Guia, who also got a tattoo.

Regis and De Guia's trip to Kalinga happened weeks after they confirmed their relationship.

Last October in her guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Regis was asked if she will "come back" or "move on" at the time she was still with her husband Earl Echiverri.

"Hindi ko alam. Ang hirap naman ng mga tanong niyo. Pwedeng dalawa. Kasi nandoon naman siya at saka respeto ko kay Tito Earl all the time, na lagi siyang sumusuporta sa akin. Nagsusumbong talaga ako roon," Regis said.

"Kung ano ang problema ko, like kagabi kakausap ko lang, alam mo 'yung 'sige okay lang 'yan, kaya mo 'yan.' Pero sa lahat ng desisyon ko, lahat ng gusto ko sa buhay ay nandiyan lang. So 'comeback' and 'move on,'" added Regis, who has a daughter with Echiverri.

Regis started her showbiz career when she joined "Star in a Million" in 2003. She is known for her hits like "Come In Out of the Rain, "Kailan Kaya," "Sabihin Mo Sa Akin and "Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka."



In 2010, Regis decided to migrate to the United States with Echiverri and their daughter.

