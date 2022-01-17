MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo served as the fashion inspiration of Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, as seen in her newly released photos.

In an Instagram post, the Filipina beauty queen can be seen wearing a high-slit dress as she imitated Culpo's post on a sofa.

"Channeling my inner Olivia Culpo," she said of the American media personality, who won the Miss Universe title in 2012. That year, the Philippines' Janine Tugonon finished first runner-up.

Panlilio's fellow beauty queens could not help but gush over her latest snaps. Among those who left comments in her post were Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Miss Tourism World Intercontinental 2019 Francesca Taruc, and Miss Philippines Earth 2019 Janelle Tee.

Last week, Panlilio opened up about her struggles in 2021, saying these helped her "bounce back even stronger" this 2022.

"The end of 2021 was admittedly a very tough time for me. I had to accept how some things played out, we lost my sister-in-law to cancer (may she rest In peace), the typhoon greatly affected our businesses, and everything seemed like it was going south," she admitted.

Panlilio represented the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand last December. She failed to make it to the Top 20 despite being a fan favorite as well as her impressive performance in the prelims.

Related video: