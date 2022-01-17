Classical pianist Cecile Licad to hold online show

Cecile Licad. Handout

MANILA -- Internationally acclaimed classical pianist Cecile Licad is set to hold an online performance next month.

The show, billed as "Amore: A Post-Valentine Hour with Cecile Licad in New York," will be held on Zoom at 5 p.m. on February 22.

From the ballroom of The Lotos Club in New York, Licad will perform Frederic Chopin’s Études Op.10 No.3 in E major "Farewell L' Adieu," Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata No. 14 in C Sharp Minor (Moonlight Sonata), and Sergie Rachmaninoff’s Prelude op.32 No. 8 in a Minor, Prelude op.23 No.6 in E Flat Major, and Prelude op.23 No.5 in G Minor.

The second half of the performance showcases Soul’s Lament (Hibik sa Diwa) by Francisco Buencamino, and Chopin’s Scherzo No. 2 in B-Flat Minor and Ballade No. 1 in G Minor.

"Amore," which will also feature an interview with Licad's fellow pianist David Dubal, will benefit Philippine Philharmonic Society Inc. (PPOSI).

PPOSI aims to support the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra through its multiple programs such as provision of instruments and uniforms, support for students through music scholarships, retirement funds for members, and promotion of performances abroad.

Tickets to "Amore," which is presented by Megaworld and Rustan's, are available here. Prices are at P1,500 each, with two complimentary passes for every purchase of 10 tickets.