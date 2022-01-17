MANILA -- The architect who designed the dream house of Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich has joined the now-viral "sinayang" series of the former couple.

Llyan Austria, who is also a popular content creator in the Philippines, shared a photo of the "Wilodia" mansion he designed on Facebook and joked that it only went to waste.

"Hi, ako nga pala sinayang niyo," he said in the caption.

The public earlier had a glimpse of the house designed by Austria ​through a vlog released by Dasovich in October 2021.

Reacting to the architect's post, Dasovich said in jest that he can work on a house design with Austria again.

"Ok lang 'yan, pre, gawa tayo bago ulit," he said.

Showing interest in the idea, Austria jokingly asked if he would make two houses for Dasovich and Gosiengfiao. "Tig-isa kayo ng bahay?" he said.

Gosiengfiao, for her part, shared Austria's post on her own page, with the pleading face and praying hands emojis as the only caption.

The "sinayang" trend started with Gosiengfiao last week as the cosplayer and streamer wowed netizens in her gold gown. The photo had the caption: “Hi. Ako nga pala 'yung sinayang mo.”

Shortly after, Dasovich also posted a photo of him holding a rice cooker, with the caption: "Hi, ako nga pala 'yung sinaing mo."

It was in November 2021 when Gosiengfiao publicly confirmed her breakup with Dasovich.

The two first revealed their relationship in 2018.

