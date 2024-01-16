Newly married Venus Raj opens up about her love story

Venus Raj introduces her husband, North Orillan, to the public in her "Major Major" podcast. YouTube/Venus Raj

MANILA -- For the first time, Venus Raj is opening up about her love story.

The former beauty queen introduced her husband, North Orillan, to viewers of her "Major Major" podcast, named after her famous line during her Miss Universe stint back in 2010.

As they played a game called "10 Questions with Venus and North," she revealed that they first met in 2018 and became acquaintances in church. At the time, Raj was focused on serving the youth ministry, while Orillan was in another relationship.

"When I became a Christian, I really served in the ministry... So pumupunta kami sa iba-ibang satellites ng church. And North is from the south, from Mindanao, and there's a satellite there where he goes to church and serves. We were just acquaintances and he was in a relationship during that time. I was serving and just devoted my life to serving the Lord. So wala, gano'n lang kami, magkakilala lang," the Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up shared.

Sparks started to fly four years later in 2022, when Raj was tapped to host the wedding of Orillan's brother. As best man, Orillan was tasked to attend to her needs.

"I think it was during that time when we started having deeper conversations. And hanggang after the wedding, nag-continue 'yung communication na 'yon," she recalled.

Two months after that night, Raj and Orillan became a couple. They got engaged seven months later, and tied the knot on December 12 of last year.

Raj admitted that their love story happened fast. "Kung titingnan natin, mabilis 'yung timeline natin," she acknowledged.

Viewers also got the chance to know more about Orillan during the podcast. The culinary student spoke of wanting to have a baby next year, and finding joy in preparing meals for Raj and their families.

"To have a baby, that's the number one thing that popped in my mind," he said. "We've been praying about this, even until now, and that's definitely something I look forward to."

When asked to give advice to their fellow newlyweds, Raj stressed the need for couples to move at their own pace.

"I'm not an expert... but for newly married couples out there, I would [tell you] not to allow people to dictate where your relationship will go, or allow people to be the one to define the kind of dynamics that you will have as a couple. Because it's both of you that will work in the relationship," she emphasized. "So kung hahayaan natin na ang sinasabi ng ibang tao ang magdidikta sa relationship natin, hindi siya maganda."

The host also called for a "change in perspective" when it comes to married life. "When we started, we would always hear people say na masaya pa 'yan kasi bago pa lang kayo... Why not continue that habang tumatagal 'yung relationship?" she asked.

Raj is best known for starting the Philippines' semi-final streak in Miss Universe, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

This ended in 2022 with Celeste Cortesi's non-placement, with Michelle Dee bringing the country back in the semis this year with her Top 10 finish.