Emmys fashion: Red, black and purple all the rage

LOS ANGELES -- Television's top stars sparkled on the Emmys red carpet Monday, embracing the trends that have emerged in a hectic week of awards shows in Hollywood -- red gowns, sumptuous purple frocks and lots of basic, sexy black.

Here is a glimpse at the top looks seen at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles:

Women in red

Camila Morrone and Janelle James attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Aude Guerrucci, Reuters

"Succession" star Sarah Snook, who is tipped to win best drama actress honors for her work on the popular HBO show, glowed in a red draped Vivienne Westwood ball gown with a plunging neckline. A sparkling choker completed the look.

Janelle James, nominated for her work on ABC hit comedy "Abbott Elementary," went for a similar look in a crimson Rodarte gown with a lingerie vibe.

Fellow nominee Camila Morrone ("Daisy Jones & the Six") also got the memo, sizzling in a red Versace gown with a train.

Katherine Heigl, who was invited as part of a "Grey's Anatomy" reunion, channeled Old Hollywood in a strapless red Reem Acra gown with a brooch -- the must-have accessory this awards season -- adorning the waist.

Glamorous black

Black is basically a foolproof red carpet choice -- or silver carpet, in this case -- and several nominees went for it.

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The White Lotus" at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Ayo Edebiri, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award in the past week for her work on "The Bear," made it a threepeat at the Emmys, claiming the first award of the night in a sculptural strapless black leather Louis Vuitton gown.

When asked if her younger self would have imagined her success, Edebiri told E! network: "She didn't dream of nights like this. She sort of dreamed of, just, dental insurance."

Jennifer Coolidge, a winner again on Monday for her work on "The White Lotus," hit the red carpet in a gauzy black pleated gown with sheer sleeves and a bronze pattern.

And bringing the swagger on the men's side, "Abbott Elementary" star and nominee Tyler James Williams sported a leather Dolce and Gabbana tux -- shirt not required.

Royal purple

Purple, the color of royalty, is reigning supreme at the moment in Hollywood, perhaps in part due to the release of the new version of "The Color Purple."

Rachel Brosnahan, a past Emmy winner for "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and again a nominee on Monday, rocked a purple Versace corset gown, with a high slit in the front.

She told E! she felt like a "warrior princess."

Presenters Taraji P. Henson and Joan Collins speak at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Mario Anzuoni,. Reuters

Taraji P. Henson wore a sultry sleeveless purple gown with a bodice cutout -- and showed a fair bit of leg. The gown had a train -- another major trend on the red carpet this season.

Elizabeth Debicki, a nominee for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana on "The Crown," wowed in a regal Dior burgundy velvet column gown, her back revealed.

And Daniel Radcliffe, nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for his portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic -- yes, you read that correctly -- rocked a purple tuxedo with black lapels.

