MANILA -- The Nexus BaiCon gaming influencer festival will be moved to April 12-13, its organizers Tier One Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Tier One Entertainment apologized, adding that the rescheduling was "unforeseen."

"The decision was not made lightly and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," Tier One Entertainment announced in as statement.

Blacklist International players, Tier One talents, and AMPLFY creators were among the confirmed guests for the event.

BaiCon was originally scheduled for January 17-18 at the Sky Hall, SM Seaside City Cebu.