‘Art to Save’ exhibit to raise funds for street animals

Photo courtesy: drybrush Gallery/ Instagram

Art can save humans. Now it's time for humans to pay it forward and save animals through their purchases.

To help the street animals that CARA (Compassion and Responsibility for Animals) Welfare Philippines took under its wings, drybrush Gallery, a Philippine-based art gallery chose to feature different kinds of animals in this month’s exhibit.

“Art to Save: A Fundraising Exhibit for Animals in Need” features the works of Ranilo Zapanta, VanPug, Ted Camahalan, Resty P. Cagayat, Rovart P. Cagayat, Waldz Villanueva, Sistine Austria, Mark Ronald Sioson, Roland Rosacay, Oddin Sena, Gerry Joquico, Isah Rodillo, and Elmo Modelo. They are among the 400 local artists under drybrush who agreed to join the gallery’s “art for a cause,” according to their Founder and Director Jojo Liao.

A portion of the sales will go to CARA’s programs to help improve the state of all cats and dogs in the country.

ANIMAL COMPASSION

Since its formation in the year 2000, CARA continues to strive to make the Philippines an animal-compassionate country. This non-profit and non-government organization has been responsible for initiatives that control the street animal population through spaying and neutering, and promoting adoption.

CARA volunteers also dedicate their time to educating citizens about animal welfare.

“It’s a constant project for us to conduct humane education,” GM Oreiro, a volunteer at CARA, said.

Oreiro believes this art exhibit is a win for art and animal lovers. “It’s a 3-in-1. You get to see your cultural and artistic side through art, you get to feed the strays and seed the curiosity of other people. This kind of event is important for us kasi at the end of the day, someone has a good take home pa rin, whether it’s through art or animal welfare,” she said.

CARA and drybrush Gallery “share the same sentiment of valuing animals,” according to the gallery's lead manager Nicole van Duijvenbode. This is the main reason it partnered with the animal welfare organization, she said.

The art gallery believes in CARA's cause as it also has a noble mission to support up-and-coming artists. “We [CARA and drybrush] have strong advocacy. If CARA helps local animals, we [drybrush] help Filipino artists,” van Duijvenbode added.

Art enthusiasts and animal lovers can visit the art exhibit until January 31 at drybrush Gallery at SM North EDSA or purchase the works online at https://drybrush.com/ with the promo code “CARACARES” upon checkout.

