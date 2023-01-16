Shamcey Supsup 'quite surprised' with Miss Universe results

Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup is still proud of Celeste Cortesi even if the Philippines' bet fell short of making it to the semifinals of the recently concluded 71st Miss Universe pageant.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo, Supsup commended Cortesi for doing her best in representing the Philippines in the prestigious competition.

“First of all, I want to commend Celeste. I think she did a very, very good job, a great job in her performance in the preliminaries,” she said.

Despite this, Supsup confessed that she also did not expect that Cotesi would not be part of the Top 16.

“To be honest, I was quite surprised with the results. But as what I’ve told Celeste, there’s only so much that you can do as a candidate, as an organization. How the judges score, [what] the Miss Universe’s direction is, that’s something that we have no control,” she said.

At the end of the day, Supsup said it’s more important to know among themselves that they did their best in the pageant.

“Ang importante is masaya tayo sa ginawa natin. I am sure that Celeste really worked hard,” she said.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on Monday, Supsup said Cortesi “fought bravely to raise the Filipino flag on that stage and what truly matters is that you gave it your all and made your country proud.”

She also described this experience as “a lesson in humility.”

“It is a way to remind all of us to stay grounded for we are all created equal. The new era of Miss Universe cemented its thrust on breaking stereotypes and embracing diversity. Apart from the glitz and glamour, we are again reminded of the true essence of this platform,” she said.

Supsup added their work at the Miss Universe Philippine Organization “continues to be a venue for women to find a purpose larger than themselves and to use their collective voices to create an unstoppable force for GOOD.”

Even though Cortesi's bid snapped the 12-year semifinals streak of the Philippines in Miss Universe, many pageant fans thanked the beauty queen for how she represented the country.

Despite the outcome of the competition, Cortesi said she remains grateful for the support of the Filipinos.

"Hey, guys! Thank you so much for your love and support. I truly, truly love you and I’m so grateful," she said.

Cortesi was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).