Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa (left) and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Photos from @mj_lastimosa and @celeste_cortesi on Instagram

Beauty queen-turned-host MJ Lastimosa showered Celeste Cortesi with words of encouragement following her loss in the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe Philippines 2014 titleholder shared an artwork of Cortesi in her Darna national costume, and a photo of her in swimwear.

In the caption, Lastimosa recalled how she took the time to think of the right words to say to the Filipino-Italian beauty queen.

"I was thinking long... trying to find the perfect words to somehow make everything seem okay, the words to somehow filter what people say, the words to somehow comfort you, hug you, and make you feel okay," she wrote.

"And I finally did, I whispered it to your ear while the warm hug lingered. I'm glad I was able to," she added.

Lastimosa went on to express her gratitude to Cortesi for representing the Philippines well, and encouraged her to "keep going."

"A hero once said: 'You're going to make a difference. A lot of times it won't be huge, it won't be visible, even. But it will matter just the same,'" she said.

"Love you, Chele. Keep going!"

Lastimosa flew to New Orleans to watch the 71st Miss Universe over the weekend.

Cortesi's loss came as a shock among fans and pageant enthusiasts as the Filipino-Italian beauty queen was widely tipped to do well in the pageant.

It also marked the end of the Philippines' semi-finals streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and was highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

